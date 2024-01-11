Ipatas apologizes to business houses

"What transpired yesterday was uncalled for and I sincerely apologise on behalf of my province and its people.

“Companies like City Pharmacy and Brian Bell played a crucial role in our nation-building, they have been supporting charities and have been employing our people for many years.

“Such actions by citizens of this country is uncalled for and I condemn it in the highest order,” Sir Peter said.

He also challenged the people to take ownership of the businesses and companies by protecting them and not destroying them, as they are service providers.

“Where will you buy your rice and tin fish to feed your family tomorrow? Where will fathers and mothers find employment to sustain their families and their living?”

Sir Peter further added that this country belongs to the young people, and urged them to take responsibility of it as their actions may have negative implications in the long run.