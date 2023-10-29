Ipape appointed as brand ambassador for peace

Kurai Foundation signed a two-month agreement with Ipape who will be the brand ambassador to drive the foundation’s peace program.

The Kurai Foundation Inc. has worked to bring peace and end tribal fights among warring tribal war groups in Enga for the past 12 months. This year the foundation intends to extend the program to Hela.

Ipape will be engaged using media to bring the message of peace to the people of Enga and Hela.

CEO of the foundation Ghandi Katao explained why they chose Ipape to be their brand ambassador.

“Seeing you as an icon in the rugby league, talking to the people about peace and good order will bring change to the communities of Enga and Hela,” he said.

“We believe through this program the communities will be engaged in more productive activities instead of looking for guns and bows and arrows to destroy their lives,” Katao added.

Katao said part of the aim is to ensure Ipape disseminates the message of peace across the youth groups who are the frontlineners in tribal fights in the community.

The founder of the Kurai Foundation Sir Paul Kurai thanked Ipape for accepting this role which he said will contribute to restoring peace in Enga and Hela.

Meanwhile, Ipape said his intention to join this program is because of his passion for bringing change to the community.

“To be a part of this program is an honour and I always have that thought or desire in me that I want to represent humanity first to bring positive message across the country,” Ipape said.

Ipape also made his plans known to start his first awareness campaign during the Pacific Bowl Championships tomorrow.

He is determined to use this platform to convey the message of peace and to venture into Enga and Hela after the game while he is still in PNG.