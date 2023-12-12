IOM launches peacebuilding initiatives in Kagua Erave

These projects were initiated in the remote villages of Pira 1, Pira 2, and Mapata 2 in collaboration with the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund.

These initiatives are part of the Community Peace for Development (CPDP) program, which includes Climate Change and Adaptation, as well as Disaster Risk Reduction Planning and Implementation. In total, four community plans were implemented to enhance peace and development through the strategic implementation of infrastructure.

A health post was constructed in Pira 1 village, while a market was established in Pira 2 village, both designed to benefit the Aiya LLG. These projects reflect the community's input and preferences for solutions that align with peacebuilding and will foster local development.

The decision to implement these initiatives followed IOM's intervention in the district during tribal conflicts, which involved workshops and training for combatants, women, and youth. The resulting agreement marked the end of the hostilities.

The launch events were attended by representatives from district administration, local government levels, and local member Maina Yawi Pano, who witnessed the signing of the CPDP Plan.

The community warmly welcomed IOM, celebrating the occasion with performances from local schools and choirs.

Kagua Erave Community Development Officer Janny Pani, expressed gratitude, stating, "Thank you, IOM. The impact of IOM's work is evident within the community and resonates across the electorate of Kagua Erave, reaching far into the Southern Highlands. Thank you very much."