Investors eye PNG downstream processing opportunities

In his parting message to the Minister for International Trade and Investment, H.E Aun requested Minister Maru to travel to Malaysia to meet Malaysian investors who want to explore agriculture and manufacturing investment opportunities in Papua New Guinea.

High Commissioner Aun stressed that these Malaysian investors were keen on downstream processing of Papua New Guinea’s raw materials and shipping services.

“Papua New Guinea has one of the highest freight rates in the world for domestic transshipment of goods and we need more competition to reduce the cost of shipping,” said Minister Maru.

Minister Maru assured His Excellency Aun that he will be in a couple of weeks’ time to meet the investors.

“Malaysia is already the second biggest investor in Papua New Guinea behind Australia. We are excited about more investors from Malaysia showing interest in Papua New Guinea,” said Minister Maru.