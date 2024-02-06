Investor Confidence Crucial

Mark Robinson, CEO of BSP Financial Group, emphasizes the critical role of investor confidence in maximizing the economic benefits of this growth.

Both the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Department of Treasury project robust growth for PNG in 2024, forecasting rates of 5.0 percent and 5.3 percent respectively.

However, recent events, notably 'Black Wednesday,' have cast shadows over the nation's socio-economic landscape.

Robinson underscores the potential ramifications of such crises on PNG's economy, warning of job losses, supply shocks, and accelerated inflation. He highlights the interconnectedness of businesses within the value chain, emphasizing that the closure of enterprises could reverberate throughout the economy.

Despite challenges, the resumption of operations at Porgera in the first quarter of 2024 presents a beacon of hope, bolstering investor confidence and stimulating activity in the resource sector.

Additionally, the imminent signing of Papua LNG's Final Investment Decision in 2024, followed potentially by Wafi-Golpu, promises to further invigorate the economy.

Robinson anticipates that the timely commencement of these projects will unleash an investment super-cycle, offering substantial employment opportunities and fostering business activity across various sectors.