Investment to Boost Power Supply

The project will increase the efficiency and reliability of power generation across PPL’s remote mini-grids, serving 1.5 million people while also reducing reliance on diesel fuel and in turn lower fuel costs as well as greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite PNG being a resource-rich nation with abundant sources of energy, access to power is very limited.

“Access to power is one of the main development challenges facing PNG.

“We are working with PPL so people have access to affordable and reliable electricity for their homes and businesses, while also leveraging the nation’s untapped renewable energy resources,” said Thomas Lubeck, Manager for IFC’s Asia Pacific PPP Transaction Advisory Team.

IFC Resident Representative for Papua New Guinea, Markus Scheuermaier said it is estimated that only 13 percent of people in urban areas, have access to on-grid electricity while in remote areas, access is unreliable, blackouts are frequent, and costs are high.

“By boosting access to reliable, affordable and cleaner power, this project has the potential to improve many peoples’ lives while contributing to a sustainable economic recovery from the devastating impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.