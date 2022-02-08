Investigation Underway Into Ethnic Clash

He said a post mortem will be conducted to find the cause of death.

According to eyewitnesses, Police while responding to the fight, opened fire on the crowd to contain the situation. They further alleged that the deceased man from Wanigela was a victim in the shooting.

The Met Sup said investigation is underway adding that those responsible for the death will face the law.

“Police officers will face the law if they caused the death,” he stated.

He also confirmed that the Wanigela’s also fired gun shots during the fight a couple of police officers were stoned including a police vehicle that was caught in the cross fire.

Meanwhile, a man from Goilala who allegedly tried to rob the taxi driver who triggered the fight has been arrested and charged for armed robbery.