Investigate Open MPs

The Assembly made the call in a three-part motion passed in the New Ireland Assembly meeting held on the 21st of December 2022.

The Appointed Chief Representative, Robin Kamkam, in moving the motions called on the appropriate State agencies to audit the expenditures of the Lihir Mining Royalties including investigating a secret bank account in Singapore allegedly operated by Namatanai MP Walter Schnaubelt.

The motion further read that it must also established whether Schnaubelt is a born citizen of PNG.

The Assembly meeting was Chaired by Acting Governor Sammy Missen. The two open MPs did not attend the sitting including Sir Julius Chan who is receiving medical attention overseas.