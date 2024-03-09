Invest in women to accelerate progress

UNDP Resident Representative, Nicholas Booth said in Papua New Guinea, their message couldn’t be simpler.

“We need to invest in all of Papua New Guinea’s citizens equally so that they can fully participate in the social and economic life of the country and move it forward. Experts predict that equal participation by women in Papua New Guinea’s economy would boost GDP per capita by 20% within a generation, while reversing the productivity losses from gender-based violence would increase GDP by another 0.5%.

“But this can only be achieved if we are serious about addressing the dire needs of Papua New Guinean women and girls. The state of women’s rights in the country remains alarming as Papua New Guinea ranks 169 out of 170 countries in the 2021 UNDP Gender Inequality Index – with only Afghanistan lagging further behind. Furthermore, rates of gender-based violence remain stubbornly among the world’s highest, affecting about two in every three women.”

He said fortunately, they have seen signs of hope over the last year.

“Firstly, there have been signs of powerful political commitment. In 2023, the former Special Parliamentary Committee on Gender Based Violence became a Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, and organised a powerful United for Equality Summit together with the United Nations at the end of the year.

“At the same time, women MPs from the national Parliament (including recently-elected Francesca Semoso) and from the Bougainville House of Representatives came together to form the Joint Parliamentary Women’s Caucus and issued a Joint Declaration on Women in Leadership.

“The life sentence for the murderer of Jenelyn Kennedy also sent out a much needed signal that justice and accountability are possible, even when horrific crimes are still being committed against women in epidemic proportions.”

Mr Booth said gender equality is a key priority for all UN agencies operating in Papua New Guinea.

“In fact, our new joint Cooperation Framework for 2024-2028 prioritizes equality for women and girls as a key stand-alone goal. And since actions must speak louder than words, let me tell you what the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is doing in practice to achieve that goal.”