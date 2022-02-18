Intsi Embraces ‘Smart Village’ Concept

Intsi Village in the Umi-Atzera Rural LLG constructed its own road, built its elementary and primary school and is constructing modern homes to align itself with the “Smart village” concept.

Intsi Village is more than a 2-hour drive out of Lae city, and past Mutzing Station.

At the Umi market, locals have cleared their own road past the Umi River, veering right towards Intsi – another 20-minute drive for those in a vehicle.

Villagers at Intsi have a different mindset; they work towards their goals instead of waiting for their elected representatives.

Community leader and facilitator of the smart village concept, Alex Watson, outlined that in April 17th, 2019, Intsi was declared a “healthy village” by the health department. When the provincial government came on board, the name was changed to modern village then later on to “smart village” by the Department of National Planning.

Ten permanent homes have been built since 2018 using their own resources, setting them on the path to achieving the smart village concept, which also aligns with PNG’s Vision 2050 of becoming a “smart, wise, fair, healthy and happy society by 2050”.

Apart from building modern homes, Watson said the villagers established their own road system and constructed their elementary and primary school.

“And in 2013, the school was registered,” he stated. “After they got all the infrastructure done – self-reliantly – the school was registered and now the school is subsidised by the government. After that, they moved to the community.

“We believe that, in setting up the community properly, it will pave the way for the next generation to have proper education. And we believe that education starts at home. That’s why we’re concentrating on the families to have a permanent home – sit in a block – and every male should have a space to build a home.”

The village has already been mapped out under the different areas of health, education and basic government service, while the villagers have been undergoing a number of skills trainings, starting with personal viability and financial literacy.

“BSP was here,” stated the facilitator. “Everyone you see here has a bank account and they have saved some monies for their own benefit.”

“After that, we’re planning for everyone to have their own homes so we’re now concentrating on building homes.”

Because of their resourcefulness, Markham MP Koni Iguan boosted their smart village efforts with the donation of a sawmill to cut their timber, a footbridge and an SME truck.

The projects were opened yesterday at Intsi.

(One of the model homes at Intsi village, Markham district)