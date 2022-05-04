Interschool Exhibition Starts

As anticipated, 15 secondary-level schools within Morobe Province brought their best arts, craft and food dishes out for judging starting this morning.

Grant Marika, from the Malahang Technical Secondary School, was among the group of students who engaged with participants at the event, explaining the process and materials used to create a giant snake that can be used as a lawn ornament.

Marika, who is from the mechanical department, said it took them two weeks to complete the unbelievably realistic snake that was made out of tyres.

At the tourism and hospital corner, Lae Secondary School students, Lorraine Homoka and Emina-Esther Aaron, named their cake “The most amazing chocolate cake”.

“It’s a double-layered chocolate cake with cream cheese and butter cream frosting,” said Aaron. “It seems more complex than the other cakes; the other cakes we see them every day so we chose this one.”

Lae secondary’s Grade 12 teacher, Martha Aaron, applauded the interschool exhibition concept, saying it unites students as they learn together.

“We have a total of 170 students taking part in catering and hospitality,” she said. “We also have design and technology. We have our little robot; Lae sec has represented PNG in robotics in 2018.

“So we have design and technology, that’s the sciences, practical skills, ICT and the science subjects; physics, chemistry and biology. And then we have agriculture and we’ll also do the fashion parade.

“I guess everything that is on the exhibition, we’ll be taking part.”

The exhibition, under the theme ‘Creativity, innovation and unity in education’, will conclude tomorrow at 3.30pm.