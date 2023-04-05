Internship program enhancing skills

They aim to increase the number of intakes and develop their manpower through human resource development.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the University of Papua New Guinea to create a student internship development pathway.

The Commission will relocate to a new office in April 2023 and increase the number of student trainees from two to four.

At a farewell ceremony for two students who completed their 14-week Public Relations Industrial Engagement Training with the Commission, the Executive Director emphasized the Commission's commitment to training, developing, and mentoring students.

The UPNG expressed gratitude towards the Commission for hosting the ceremony and commended the Commission for its leadership and commitment to developing human resources.