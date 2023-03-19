International support for school libraries

The schools, which include Vekabu Elementary, Doromoku Elementary, Doura Primary School, and St. John Bosco, Kuriva, previously received training in the BbP program, which encompasses School Library management.

The initiative aims to offer instant libraries to support teaching and provide students with books for their studies and enjoyment. Teachers expressed gratitude for the training, resources, and books, and thanked BbP and the Swiss Embassy for their support.

BbP has a waiting list of over 500 schools in PNG that require similar assistance and the organization aims to reach more than 100 schools this year with the help of donations, which will substantially improve the education outcomes for thousands of enrolled children. To donate, please visit https://bukbilongpikinini.charity.