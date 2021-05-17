International nurse day

World Nurses day falls on the 12th of May every year to also commemorate the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the lady of light who brought light into the nursing career to what it is today.

Nurses came in different colours depicting the many changes in their uniforms over the years since the beginning of modern day nursing since 1965.

General Secretary for the PNG Nurses Association, Gibson Siune talked about the important role of a nurse.

He said, “They monitor the baby in the mother’s womb for 9 months. Once it comes to delivery, they deliver the baby. They welcome the baby into the world and they clean them up and dress them.”

Siune said the nurses’ job continues with the life journey of the baby through antenatal clinics, monitoring the health cycle into adulthood and even when they pass on to eternity.

Director Nursing, Sr. Carol Hosea thanked all nurses for their dedication signifying the international nurses’ day.

She said, “It is traditionally a day to celebrate all nurses’ contribution to our community and the nation as a whole. Over the last year the work you did signified your valuable contribution and more importantly for this reason this is the time not only to celebrate but to say thank you to you all.”

Dr. Paki Molumi, the CEO of Port Moresby General hospital showed his respect for the nurses with his presence. Dr. Molumi promised a better career path of the nurses and improved remuneration.

Dr Molumi said, “A voice to lead and a vision for the future health care.” The theme plays an important role underpinning the Port Moresby General Hospital’s vision for providing as we look towards providing tertiary health services for the people of this country. To ensure nurses are trained to the latest advances in nursing care and specialist nursing care PMGH will continue to train our nurses both in country and overseas.”