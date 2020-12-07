International Disability Day commemorated

The actual day falls on Thursday 03rd of December, 2020.

The occasion was graced by the presence of People Living with Disabilities and their leaders together with the Secretary for the Department of Community Development and Religion, Anna Bais.

In welcoming those present at the commemoration, Assistant Deputy Secretary CD Department for Community Development & Religion, Nancy Kavop said ‘most able bodies, one day or someday will experience disability. If not through an accident or diseases then it will be old age. Therefore the government is committed to ensuring disability a priority.

Co-Chair of PNG Assembly for Disable Persons, Jackie Garaou acknowledged the leaders of the Disable Persons Organizations past and present in main streaming disability. She said during the COVID-19 lockdown, the people with disability did not have access to information and other essential services. She said requirements for social distancing meant that people with disabilities who are reliant on others are impacted together with those who assist and care for them.

“And because the persons with disabilities are very reliant on their care givers or their Personal Assistants for assistance and will not be able to fully participate without the assistance of the PAS. The potential of the Person with the Disability being infected with COVID-19 and passing it onto their PA or Vice Versa is very real.” Jackie Garaou

Ben Theodore, Interim President PNG Disability Sector Coalition queried on how one can measure the level of the visibility of the disability.

“We have been focused on empowering ourselves, our rights based movement, i wok long go bikpla. And we seems to be forgetting the fact that we only have rights but maybe we don’t have the power to make a difference. We can continue to advocate, and go around in circles if we are not making a decision to step out of the box and be part of the service provider.” Said Ben Theodore.

Secretary Bais reiterated on the theme, applauding people with disabilities in their achievements and excelling in different fields besides the national disability policy that has been put in place to make disability visible.

In the last 45 years of course we had our national disability policy. In the last 45 years we also have the Disability Policy established but it tells me how your voices, how you came out of your closet and you fight for your rights and continue for your rights. Some actions have been taken.

As a token of government acting on the policy on making disability visible, the government donated two cheques worth K113,000 and K30,000 respectively for the running of PNG Disability Sector Coalition and the beneficiaries which are the Disable People.