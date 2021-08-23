The Australian National University (ANU) in partnership with the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme and the University of Papua New Guinea will host two events discussing the United Nation’s findings on the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, as it relates to the Pacific and Papua New Guinea.

The IPCC climate report focuses on the physical science of climate change, covering Pacific climate phenomena. This includes the rise in temperature, rainfall, marine heatwaves, tropical cyclones and sea level.

The Institute for Climate, Energy & Disaster Solutions, ANU, also produced four Pacific focused fact sheets designed to make the findings of the report accessible for decision-makers.

The events will begin with a presentation on the key findings of the report by IPCC Vice-Chair and ICEDS Director, Professor Mark Howden, followed by a panel discussion with policymakers and climate experts, as well as an audience Q&A session.