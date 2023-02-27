Instructor Training delivers ‘Health’ and ‘Wash’ curriculum

Representatives from Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Tahiti, and the Kiribati Islands, attended and also witnessed the launch of the 2023 program.

The training focus was on the Health and Wash curriculum, aimed at improving the knowledge and behaviors of children regarding nutrition, physical activity, safe water, and hygiene, including hand washing.

During the training, instructors were taught how to deliver key messages from the Health and Wash curriculum, which they will use to teach Just Play programs and volunteers in their respective countries.

"Having that safe space to learn and share, in addition to having this diverse group of participants with a growth mindset and positive attitude displayed throughout the long week course, was inspirational," reflected OFC's Just Play Programme Manager, Lavinia Yalovi.

Yalovi added that it was amazing to hear and see the ripple impact of the Just Play program in the Pacific, how the program has changed many children's and people's lives, strengthened relationships at national and international levels, and how the stories added depth to the discussion on how to continue delivering quality programs in the future.

"With a ball, a coach, and a safe place to play, the Just Play program will continue to build stronger, healthier individuals, communities, and nations by addressing social issues affecting children and adolescents in the Pacific," Yalovi added.

Despite challenges from natural disasters such as the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga last year and COVID-19 restrictions on sporting activities, Yalovi said that Just Play has achieved remarkable success.

"I must applaud the Just Play Program team across the Pacific for defying all odds and still reaching 35,000 children. That is pure passion and dedication from the Just Play team with the support of our Member Associations and financial partners."

"Just Play" is designed for 6-12 year olds and is based on structured activity programs and the distribution of equipment packs containing balls, cones, bibs, activity manuals, and other resources that enable children to play football at any time and in any situation. The program contributes to gender equality, social inclusion, and health and physical activity by providing inclusive, fun, and safe environments for children across the Pacific to learn and develop through football.

One-third of children in the Pacific do not have access to good sanitation. However, 99% of children were able to correctly demonstrate how to wash their hands after participating in the Just Play program compared to 32% before.

"The Just Play Program is delivered by OFC in partnership with our Member Associations. Since 2009, the program has reached more than 400,000 children across Oceania thanks to the support of Australian Aid and Team Up, the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, UEFA Foundation for Children, and UNICEF."