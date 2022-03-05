Institutions To Make Up Lutheran University

Chairman of the Lutheran Institute of Higher Learning council, Dr Eric Kwa, said these learning institutions are Balob Teachers College, Lutheran School of Nursing and the Martin Luther Seminary.

It has taken at least 20 years for the Evangelical Lutheran Church to achieve its vision of having its own university.

The passing of the Lutheran University of Papua New Guinea Bill 2022 on Thursday, the 24th of February, has set the wheels in motion.

“As a church, we already had the infrastructure, we had the human resources and we had the students, who are the products,” Dr Kwa stated. “So we had everything in place. All we needed was the certificate to be declared a university.”

Dr Kwa said since 2012, the council had been working with the Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology to meet all the requirements, starting with the accreditation of the Lutheran School of Nursing.

Their efforts paid off when they were awarded the Lutheran Institute of Higher Learning certificate, which means their school of nursing students can now study diploma and degree courses.

The council is now waiting for the K5 million, committed by the government, to commence the process of getting the other two institutions accredited.

“We are very thankful to Prime Minister James Marape and his Government for recognising the role that the Lutheran Church plays in this country because you will note that the Church began its journey in Papua New Guinea since 1886. We are reaching almost 150 years old.

“We are thankful to the Government for recognising the Church as a partner in the development of this country, particularly in the education and health sector.

“Giving us the certificate of the university and also passing the law is a really big boost for our church and we hope that we can contribute more to the development of the human resource in this country.”

