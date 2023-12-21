Institutes host combined graduation

Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Don Polye and Enga Governor Peter Ipatas were present to witness the ceremony.

Thirty-three students from Enga Teachers College graduated with a Bachelor of Education in Primary Teaching and a Certificate in Inclusive Education. In comparison, 50 students from UOG Enga Campus graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Bachelor of Science in Physics.

When giving his address, DHERST and Sports Minister Don Polye told the graduates that they have transcended from learners to now educators.

Polye said despite challenges faced, such as trouble fights, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and less access to road and infrastructure services, especially in remote schools, it is the responsibility of the educators to be resilient, demonstrate commitment and perform dedication to shape the minds of the future generations.

Polye said teaching was a challenging yet unique profession because teachers play a pivotal role in molding and shaping leaders of this country.

The Minister strongly encouraged the graduates to teach passionately and lead the younger generations with basic ethical skills.

Meanwhile, Enga Governor Ipatas congratulated the teachers and urged them to be agents of change in the community.

New Innovative University of Enga is the new name given to both institutes.