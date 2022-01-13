Inspectors Sacked

Provincial program advisor, Keith Tangui, said the former inspectors failed to execute their duties.

“The ones in Siassi, they never worked,” said Tangui. “They were given the position of inspector to go and work in Siassi because em ples blo ol. Instead, they were based in Lae, so get them out and we’ll put two new ones in there.

“We’re waiting for candidates who want to work in Siassi. As soon as they give their names to us, I’ll recommend to senior inspector, we’ll send it to secretary, endorse two people and we’ll get them to start.”

Tangui outlined that this is just part of the education division’s efforts in cleaning up the province’s teaching and learning sector.

Incompetent officers are slowly being phased out, with the province’s head of education urging parents and members of the community to report education officials who are not doing their jobs.

(Morobe’s provincial program advisor for education, Keith Tangui)