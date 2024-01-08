Inspection reports double, NDoE celebrates success

First Assistant Secretary, Annemarie Kona congratulated the team on their success, revealing that this year they have produced 10,020 inspection reports, an increase from the previous annual average of 5000.

The success is attributed to the Inspectors' Induction Workshops, which were conducted regionally throughout the year with the support of the Australian Government.

Kona emphasized the importance of taking the induction workshops nationwide, highlighting the provision of Inspection Guides and Manuals as crucial elements contributing to the success of the training. The inspectors who attended the workshops reported effectively applying their newly acquired report-writing skills and guidance.

The workshops have played a pivotal role in clarifying the roles and responsibilities of the inspectors in upholding the standards of quality education. The inspectors' enhanced capabilities are a result of a better understanding of the importance of quality monitoring and performance reporting for schools.

This achievement is a positive stride in the collaboration between Papua New Guinea and Australia.

The focus on inspections and education is set to have a profound impact on the overall improvement of educational standards in the region.