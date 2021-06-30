Inservice Training For Teachers

He said this during the opening of a weeklong in-service program for teachers at the New Hanover High School on Konamatalik in the Lavongai LLG on Monday 28 June.

Mr Benson said the Education system at present requires more innovative ways of making students more competitive.

“Knowledge is power. Our students must be able to think critically and be able to make good decisions after interpreting information put to them. The way you speak to your students also determines their reality. Let’s make Education everyone’s business,” said Benson.

On record, the highest number of Public servants are teachers with up to 70’000 teachers recognized by the Teaching Service Commission (TSC).

TSC Commissioner Maini Ugaia Jnr said there is a need to teach additional skills to our teachers to be at University level, thus the commission has set up 60 teacher training positions in every province to be effective as of 2022.

New Ireland Governor, Sir Julius Chan urged teachers to teach students PNG History as it was experienced and not only subjects from the West. He added that the New Ireland Government aims to make all its schools into secondary schools next year calling them colleges.

Those also in attendance for the program were Provincial Education Board Chairlady Dr Kappa Malpo, members of the Provincial Executive Council and Headmasters for 27 Primary Schools and 63 Elementary school teachers

Photo credit: NIPG Media Unit