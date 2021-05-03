Inquiry on PNG’s Christian status

The Constitutional Law Reform Commission will begin consultations around the country beginning early this month to gauge views of the people on the declaration of PNG as a Christian nation.

Secretary of CLRC Dr. Mange Matui said the Constitutional Office will be neutral in its inquiries through getting people’s views and will make informed recommendations to the government.

Citizens are being encouraged to participate, where their views will be recorded and counted.

Dr. Matui said the inquiry is sensitive which has already created hot debates encouraging citizens to participate by filling in questionnaires on the CLRC website and on its facebook page.

Consultation time for each provinces are as follows;

West Sepik, East Sepik, Morobe and Madang on; 2nd May-11 May

Eastern Highlands, Chimbu, Jiwaka; 2nd May to 15th of May

Hela, Southern Highlands, Enga, Western Highlands -2nd May -21st May 2021

Oro, Milne Bay--16th May to 20th May 2021

Western --19th May to 23rd May 2021

Gulf, Central--25th May to 1st June 2021

New Ireland, Manus--25th May to 3rd June 2021

Autonomous Region of Bougainville, East New Britain, West New Britain--25th May to 4th June 2021

The final report with recommendations will be presented to the Prime Minister in June.