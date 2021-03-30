Inquiry examines involvement of private business enterprises

Nine witnesses who were suppose to testify during Part 1 of the inquiry include; Late Sir Michael Somare, Sir Julius Chan, Chief Dr. John Momis, Sir John Kaputin, Sir Rabbie Namaliu, Sir Charles Lepani, Dr. Clement Waine and Dr. Lawrence Sause.

Late Sir Michael Somare through his lawyer, Sir Arnold Amet will testify when the inquiry resumes after 1pm.

Other witnesses including former Prime Minister Peter O'Neill through his lawyer Greg Sheppard made it known through the chair his intentions to testify during today's hearing.

The first part of the inquiry will be to examine Governments policies and involvement with private business enterprises when the government decided to obtain the UBS loan to buy shares from Oil Search.

The Commission of inquiry came about following the Ombudsman Commission's Report in 2019 revealing that Peter O'Neill's conduct was wrong when he committed the State to purchase 149,390,244 shares in Oil Search Ltd without prior approval from the National Executive Council in 2016.

The objective of the inquiry is to establish if there were breaches in the law when obtaining the loan.