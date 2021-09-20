Inquest Into Death of 14-Year-Old

Parents, Ben and Raela Mary Wanzing were at the Waigani District court this morning where the case is being registered at the court registry for a Coroner’s inquest into the death of their son.

“The post-mortem has been done already and this week will be the sixth week since he passed on. We thought the case was registered by the Hospital (POMGH) with the Coroner, however when we wanted to take the body to lay to rest, the Coroner said the case was never reported,” said Mrs Wanzing.

The family of the late Rex Wanzing said they want justice for their son’s death, however are also conscious of the costs that will incur during this period that the body is at the Funeral Home.

“We paid over K20,000 for cost at the Funeral Home that is for six weeks from our own funding. How will they (State) assist us now that the matter is before the Coroners court?

“If they are holding the body, how fast and how soon will they reimburse us because of the investigations we have not laid his body to rest,” she added.

During Parliament sitting early this month, Prime Minister James Marape said investigations into Rex’s death is still ongoing therefore could not answer to questions raised by East Sepik Governor, Allan Bird regarding the rights the family to claim the State for their mistreatment at POMGEN.

Meanwhile, the family of Rex Wanzing have thanked the overwhelming public support and have announced that the haus krai is open to the public.