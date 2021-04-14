Inmates and CS officers volunteer for COVID testing

Officials revealed that the suspected case, who is an inmate, was taken in for testing and isolation last week Friday.

This prompted the Bomana Correctional Services to conduct voluntarily COVID testing today for inmates and CS personnel at the Minimum Security Unit.

PNG CS Commissioner Stephen Pokanis, was first in line to get tested.

Commissioner Pokanis said the COVID-19 operations lead by Deputy Operations, have taken precautionary measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in prisons.

The clinical testing includes Polymerase chain reaction or PCR Testing for staff and antigen testing for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Before testing was conducted, health officials conducted awareness on the testing procedure and addressed misleading information on the virus and vaccination.

Bomana is the fourth correctional institution to conduct the COVID-19 testing.

Just last week they opened an isolation unit, which was previously used to hold high risk prisoners.