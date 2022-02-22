Injunction on P'Nyang Agreement

Lawyer representing the MP, Ralph Saulep said they served the restraining order electronically to Minister for Petroleum, Kerenga Kua before the signing took place.

However, Prime Minister James Marape signed the Gas Agreement at the Government House at midday today, Tuesday 22 February.

Mr Donald, in a media conference, has stated that the signing is illegal as landowners were not involved in the agreement process and that the Project Retention License for one developing partner, ExxonMobil, had expired.

“Why are we not involved in such impact projects as we are the rightful landowners and were never consulted? This is the reason why we are taking this court injunction to prevent ExxonMobil in the development of gas,” he said.

Mr Donald was also ordered by the Court to file and serve on all the defendants the;

Originating process;

Notice of Motion

Supporting Affidavits; and

Undertaking as to Damages, by Wednesday Feb 23, 2022.

The matter is to return to court this Friday, February 25 for Inter-Parte Hearing.

Mr Donald has named Minister Kua in his capacity as Minister for Petroleum as the first defendant, the Independent State of PNG as the second defendant and Esso P'Nyang PNG Ltd as third defendant.