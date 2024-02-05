Initiatives outlined to improve the coffee industry

The newly appointed Coffee Minister, William Bando has also outlined his vision for empowering rural communities through coffee cultivation.

Addressing Program Managers and senior staff of the Coffee Industry Corporation (CIC) in Goroka last week, Minister Bando emphasized the need to transform coffee into a cornerstone of the nation's economy, particularly benefiting marginalized groups and the youth.

The key initiatives outlined include:

Increased Production and Processing: To enhance coffee production, expand the acreage under cultivation, and bolster processing capabilities to boost exports.

Policy Reforms and Support: To institute farmer price support mechanisms, implement policy interventions, and introduce freight subsidy schemes to bolster the industry.

Legislative Alignment: Review existing legislation, including the Coffee Regulatory Functions Act and the Constitution of the Coffee Industry Corporation Ltd., to ensure alignment with industry needs.

Regional Engagement: Recognizing regional disparities

Minister Bando's agenda centres on fostering inclusivity within the coffee sector, ensuring that all stakeholders have a voice in shaping its future. He underscored the government's commitment to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and highlighted the role of coffee in realizing this vision.

Minister Bando has directed the establishment of a Ministry of Coffee in Goroka to facilitate closer collaboration with coffee-growing regions.

A K2 per coffee tree incentive was announced to encourage growers, particularly those from marginalized backgrounds, to participate in coffee cultivation.