Initiative to replenish Morobe’s fish

Today, they have to paddle several kilometres out into the open sea in their dugouts – even at night – to catch just enough to feed their families.

The Integrated Mangrove Rehabilitation & Fish Mariculture Project has been initiated by Rural Development Officer, Joyce Anne Zamunu, to address food security, malnutrition, climate change and local economic growth concerns in the Morobe Rural LLG.

Zamunu said the proposed mariculture project seeks to integrate cage fish farming with mangrove rehabilitation in Zigori Village.

Zamunu, whose father is from that part of the Huon Gulf district, has a bachelor in veterinary science from Massey University in New Zealand and a bachelor in agriculture science from the PNG University of Technology.

She was attached with the Morobe Provincial Administration’s department of agriculture and rural implementation in 2016, which saw her pay regular visits to Zigori.

She spent five years at the remote LLG, noting the lack of basic services in health, education, law and order as well as the lack of water, electricity and economic activities.

The opportunity to help her people presented itself through the Canadian government’s local incentive fund, where she submitted a proposal in 2021, and successfully bid for the project in 2022.

The three-phase project, to be implemented over a three-year period starting in 2022, is estimated to cost K136,140.50, and will be funded by both the Canadian government and Huon Gulf District.

Zamunu said the project will capture the wild stock of endemic fish species and farm them in cages.

“When the farmed fish reach marketable sizes, 80 percent of it will be sold or consumed and the remaining 20 percent thrown back into the sea,” she outlined.

“In this way, food security is ensured, income is generated and the environment and natural balance restored.

“The rehabilitation of mangroves will create a conducive environment for fish and other marine organisms.”

Zamunu stressed that this is a multi-faceted project that will – in the long run – address the development, economic and food security issues affecting Zigori Village and Huon Gulf as a whole.

The first phase of the project, which covers mangrove rehabilitation and the healthy island concept, has been completed.

Zamunu and her team are preparing to return to Zigori for the second phase, which includes the building of fish baskets to grow fingerlings.