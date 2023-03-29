Infrastructure support in ARoB continues

ABG Minister for Community Government, Theonila Matbob, said this in her maiden ministerial statement yesterday in the first session of the Bougainville House of Representatives.

She said the support is continuing under an Australian government funded program involving the construction of 19 community government offices and community halls. This will provide community governments and wards with functional spaces for elected women and men to exercise leadership and administrative duties, including other local activities.

Minister Matbob further acknowledged the challenges that exist in the Ministry and Department for Community Government, and committed to working proactively to address them.

“As the current Minister for Community Government, I will work closely with my administration to empower the existing workforce right down to the ward levels and village assemblies because regardless of our efforts to change the system, it will not work if the organisational culture is not addressed.

“So, the priority should not necessarily be systemic reform but the behavioural change of the administration.”