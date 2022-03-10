Infrastructural growth discussed

The Treasurer said the Marape-Basil Government has a deep understanding of the transport needs of the people of PNG, adding often, the focus of transport infrastructure is around road construction, linking towns and villages across PNG.

“The PNG Connect program is indeed working to finally link both sides of the mainland as well as around the coastal areas and within islands,” he stated.

“The government also understands that PNG is a nation of at least 600 major islands so we have recently announced a major ports and wharves development program linked with Australian assistance.

“We are also a nation with rugged lands and vast distances, so transport by air is another vital part of infrastructure investment work in linking our great nation together by land, sea and air.”

The Minister said he was pleased to virtually meet with the NAC managing director, Rex Kiponge, and his technical team to discuss the Civil Aviation Development Investment Program (CADIP). “The CADIP is an important partnership program with the ADB,” stated the Treasurer.

“Mr. Kiponge briefed me on the work that has already been completed as well as new plans underway.” The Minister was briefed that works at Vanimo, Momote and Kavieng airports are all very close to completion, with formal openings occurring imminently.

“The NAC team were able to detail their plans to improve many airports throughout PNG, including but not limited to: Aropa, Mt Hagen and Daru airports, at expected costs of K50 million, K60 million and K45 million respectively. “Seven rural airstrips have also been targeted for upgrades.

“Altogether, the planned improvements will increase the size of aircraft that can fly domestically, open new routes, improve reliability and ultimately make air travel more affordable.

“I committed to continue to work closely with the Minister for Civil Aviation and Minister for National Planning and Monitoring in ensuring we continue to provide the support for such vital work. “These are part of the near doubling of the infrastructure budget under this government from K3,001 million in 2019 to K5,858 million in 2022.”