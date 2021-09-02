The expo was a success with 26 exhibitors from various higher education’s institutions in the country, met and exchanged information with the students.

The theme of this year’s expo, “Information is Power”, attracted more than 3000 Grade 12 students form 24 various educational institutions from within NCD and Central.

The students gathered at the Port Moresby National High School to seek information about furthering their tertiary education.

NCD Guidance, Officer Elsie Tauye, put the expo together, with the aim of having students familiarise with the various courses offered at different Tertiary Education institutions, and even schools offering Trade courses.

Janet Thomas Marketing Coordinator of Pamex Training Institute said as education institutions it is their duty to provide sufficient and relevant information to students looking to further their education after Grade 12.

International Training Institute, one of PNG’s longest serving education institutions set up stall at the expo as well. Marketing Manager, Semi Rose Javillionar said the expo is a great way for the student educator to have dialogue with students first hand.