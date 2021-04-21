Information on COVID-19 Demanded

Sir Puka said this would allow the parliament to discuss issues relating to this.

“Can the executive government be responsible to this country and the people of this country to inform through the leadership on the COVID situation in this country,” he said.

When responding, the Prime Minister assured the parliament that the Health Minister will make a public statement tomorrow if parliament resumes, and encouraged all citizens to access publicly available information through various channels.

“There is an everyday release of information that is going on and it is on our websites and it is on the updates that he national control centre gives every time. The National Control Centre is not a COVID operation, it is an operation that everyone can attend,” said PM Marape.