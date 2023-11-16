Industrial Training Opportunity for Uni Students

They will have the opportunity to participate in an immersive 11-week industrial training program starting from November 16, 2023

The program is designed to provide hands-on experience to complement their classroom-based learning and bridge the gap between theory and practice.

During the program, the trainees will work in different departments aligned with their academic disciplines, including Processing Mechanical Maintenance, Engineering & Roads, Power Services, Process Technical Services, Mine Production, Environment, and Geology & Exploration.

Manager Training & Development Ian Strachan believes that this program provides an environment where students can apply their knowledge in practical situations, setting the stage for a successful career.

Trainees who achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above in their final academic year may have the opportunity to join the Graduate Development Scheme (GDS) program, which is another stepping stone towards a career within the company.

General Manager People & Culture, Mark Stone congratulated the trainees on being selected for the USS program and encouraged them to make the most of this opportunity.

"This is more than just a training program. It's a chance for you to apply what you have learned at university in the day-to-day operations of the industry, learn on-the-job from the best and forge connections that will support your future career," he remarked.