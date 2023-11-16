 

Industrial Training Opportunity for Uni Students

BY: Loop Author
16:10, November 16, 2023
43 reads

Ten high-performing students from the Papua New Guinea University of Technology and the University of Papua New Guinea are participating in the Ok Tedi Mining Limited's Undergraduate Students Scholarship (USS) program.

They will have the opportunity to participate in an immersive 11-week industrial training program starting from November 16, 2023

The program is designed to provide hands-on experience to complement their classroom-based learning and bridge the gap between theory and practice.

During the program, the trainees will work in different departments aligned with their academic disciplines, including Processing Mechanical Maintenance, Engineering & Roads, Power Services, Process Technical Services, Mine Production, Environment, and Geology & Exploration.

Manager Training & Development Ian Strachan believes that this program provides an environment where students can apply their knowledge in practical situations, setting the stage for a successful career.

Trainees who achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above in their final academic year may have the opportunity to join the Graduate Development Scheme (GDS) program, which is another stepping stone towards a career within the company.

General Manager People & Culture, Mark Stone congratulated the trainees on being selected for the USS program and encouraged them to make the most of this opportunity.

"This is more than just a training program. It's a chance for you to apply what you have learned at university in the day-to-day operations of the industry, learn on-the-job from the best and forge connections that will support your future career," he remarked.

Tags: 
Papua New Guinea University of Technology (Unitech)
University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG)
Undergraduate Students Scholarship (USS) Program
Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML)
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 43 reads