Indonesian President to visit PNG

Confirmation of the one-day visit on July 6, 2023, was made during a meeting between Prime Minister Marape and Indonesian Ambassador to PNG, Andriana Supandi, in Port Moresby last Friday, June 2, 2023.

President Widodo’s State Visit to PNG follows PM Marape’s State Visit to Indonesia in March 2022.

Also present at the meeting were Indonesian Embassy officials and PNG Foreign Affairs Secretary Elias Wohengu.

“Papua New Guinea will be honored to host Indonesian President Widodo next month. He has graciously accepted my invitation to him to visit PNG, when I made a State visit to Indonesia in March 2022,” PM Marape said.

“President Widodo’s visit to PNG follows that of world leaders including Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and all Pacific leaders last month.

“We will go out of our way to welcome the leader of our closest neighbour, Indonesia, a growing economic powerhouse in the world. Papua New Guinea sees Indonesia as a huge market right at our doorsteps - which we must tap into.

“Relations between our two countries must now move from talks on border issues to more on trade and economic relations, business-to-business relations and people-to-people relations.

“We have always had a good relationship since 1976 when Indonesia and PNG established formal relationships.

“Indonesia stood us with in many fronts, including being responsible for our admission to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

“They have always been there for us in some difficult times, including the recent COVID-19 crisis.

‘’I look forward to meeting President Widodo in Port Moresby next month.”