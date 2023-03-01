Indonesian Ambassador Supandy visit’s Ok Tedi

Ambassador Supandy was accompanied by his delegation, including James Donald, Member for North Fly and Vice Minister for Mining and Border Development, as part of their tour of the Western Province.

During the visit, Ambassador Supandy was provided with an overview of the company's operations by the Acting Chief Executive Officer of OTML, Mark Thompson.

Member for North Fly Mr. James Donald highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral ties between Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, given that Western Province shares a sizable portion of the PNG-Indonesian border.

Ambassador Supandy was impressed with the strength of OTML's operations, despite the many global challenges it has faced recently, including the COVID-19 pandemic, high fuel costs, and the Russian-Ukraine conflict that has impacted world commodity prices.

"I am impressed with OTML's efforts to mitigate the impacts of these many challenges and your business outlook over the next decade," said Ambassador Supandy, emphasizing that the Ok Tedi mine is a vital strategic project for Papua New Guinea.