Indonesia invited to host first trade meeting

Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru put the invitation to Indonesia Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, Adriana Supandy. The meeting has been scheduled to take place this March in Jayapura, Indonesia.

Minister Maru said during his meeting with Ambassador Supandy, “If Indonesia agrees to have the Trade Meeting, then we can put together an agenda for the meeting and also put together a technical working committee to organize the meeting. Our Trade Team will not only be made up of Government Departments and Agencies but also representatives from East Sepik, West Sepik and Western Province.”

Maru said he will meet with the Indonesian Trade Minister in his follow-up trip to Jakarta after the Trade Meeting to have their first bilateral meeting, mainly to discuss Indonesia President Joko Widodo’s visit to Papua New Guinea (PNG) this year and hold initial talks on working together to develop a framework to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement between PNG and Indonesia.

“We don’t want President Widodo to come for just another visit. We want him to come with the private sector of Indonesia to hold the first Indonesian Trade Fair in Port Moresby where big companies of Indonesia can come and promote their products, including their banks. President Widodo can open the Trade Fair as part of the program for his visit. That is one agenda that I want to discuss with the Indonesian Trade Minister and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and their Private Sector,” he said.

“Many Papua New Guineans do not know what products Indonesia produces and one way through which they can know is when they walk through an Indonesian Trade Fair. We want to start marketing Indonesian goods here and of course our goods to Indonesia.”