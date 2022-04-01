Indonesia Indicates Support To PNG

This assistance will cover infrastructural development that should also elevate the economic corridor development concept as a major drive towards restructuring the PNG economy into a broad-based sustainable economy.

Prime Minister James Marape is currently in Indonesia to meet with the Indonesian President, President Joko Widodo to discuss these agendas.

Also, on the agenda for discussion between both Leaders will be PNG’s proposal for a Trilateral Arrangement to strengthen socio-economic development and security cooperation with Australia, Indonesia, and PNG on the common land and maritime borders to be known as AUSINDOPA.

To progress this proposal, a Concept Paper will be developed by the PNG Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

Apart from the official bilateral discussions, a half a day business and investment seminary was organized.

Further, separate meetings have been arranged between the Indonesian and PNG Business Communities with focused on business, trade, and investment opportunities, particularly in agriculture, fisheries, forestry, minerals, and oil and gas sectors.