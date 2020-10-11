Individuals fined for breaching fisheries act

Manus police reported that a sea cucumber buyer appeared in the Lorengau District Court on the 2nd of October for two counts of unlicensed buying and obstruction of fisheries enforcement officers.

He was convicted and fined K20,000 for each count, and was given until the 2nd of November to pay off the K40,000.

In another incident, five men from Loniu village in Los Negros LLG appeared in court on Friday, the 9th of October, for diving at night for sea cucumber. They pleaded guilty to the offence and were convicted.

Their team leader was fined K1,000 in default of 12 months in hard labour whilst the other four were fined K500 in default of 6 months in hard labour.

Those cases were investigated by enforcement officers from the NFA and police team in Manus, said police commander David Yapu.