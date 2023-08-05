Indian navy hosts PM Marape

He stated that it signifies a promising future for India-Papua New Guinea relations.

The visit, closely following the historic presence of Indian Prime Minister Hon. Narendra Modi in May, reinforces the bilateral ties between the two nations.

The reception, held on the evening of Thursday, August 3, 2023, aboard INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata berthed in Port Moresby Harbour, was attended by esteemed guests, including government ministers, governors, members of the diplomatic corps, business community, public service, and military personnel.

During the reception, Prime Minister Marape extended a warm welcome to the captains and crews of the two Indian navy vessels, emphasising the significance of their visit from distant shores. He praised the swift return to Papua New Guinea following Prime Minister Modi's visit, which had left a lasting impact on the nation.

"We appreciate the presence of these two esteemed navy ships in Port Moresby Harbour," remarked Prime Minister Marape.

"May this visit be the inception of regular exchanges and collaborations between our defense force and the Indian defense force, fostering stronger bonds between our two navies."

The Prime Minister highlighted the existing robust government-to-government and people-to-people relationship between India and Papua New Guinea.

He expressed desire to further strengthen these ties through increased engagements and cooperation in various sectors.

As INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata continue their stay in Port Moresby from August 2-4, they engage with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force, allowing for opportunities to build understanding and camaraderie.

The visit of the Indian naval vessels signifies a positive step towards enhancing mutual cooperation and friendship between India and Papua New Guinea.

The governments of both nations remain committed to deepening their partnership for the benefit of their people.