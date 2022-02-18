Indian High Commissioner Calls In On Masiu

Minister for Information and Communication Technology, Timothy Masiu made these remarks, when welcoming Indian High Commissioner to PNG, H.E Shri Inbasekar, during a courtesy call to his office on Wednesday 16 February.

Mr Masiu acknowledged the support by the Indian community through the India - PNG Association in Port Moresby, in nation building.

“Our countries’ relationship has been strengthened in recent times with visit from Leaders of both countries to attend the Forum for India and Pacific Island Countries (FIPIC).”

Former Prime Minister Peter O’Neil visited India to attend the 2nd FIPIC in 2015 followed by the visit to PNG by the former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee in April 2016.

“Papua New Guinea is aware of our critical importance to India’s Act East Policy hence, the two-day visit by President Mukherjee, the first ever by an Indian Head of State to the largest Pacific Island Country.”

He said, as part of the policy, India was swiftly reaching out to countries to this part of the globe and gradually engaging with countries in the region. He added that through FIPIC arrangement, India has the opportunity to strengthen its presence in the region.

Masiu further recalled the four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed between India and Papua New Guinea at the time.

The MOUs signed ranged from cooperation in the health sector; Centre of Excellence in Information Technology; another signed between the Council of Agricultural Research and Papua New Guinea University of Technology, Lae; and a line of credit facility worth US$100 million for infrastructure development in three provinces of the country.

Masiu further discussed Papua New Guinea’s proposal to set up a joint Ministerial commission (JMC), to advance efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations, and also urging the conclusion of the bilateral technical cooperation agreement (TCA).

He added that other areas worth noting are: India’s commitment to assist PNG in capacity building and human resource development to its advance techniques and technologies in agriculture sector;

Development of new avenues of cooperation with India in exploration and development of PNG’s vast oil and gas resources through joint ventures with India;

India’s initiative to mobilize solar rich resources countries through the international solar alliance which was launched in Paris in the margins of COP21 in 2015; India’s offer of a coastal surveillance radar system and coast guard patrol vessels; Collaboration in disaster mitigation and assistance during natural disasters and the establishment of a sub-regional hub in PNG for the Regional Integrated Multi–hazard Early warning Systems (RIMES) for monitoring earthquake/tsunami, and extreme weather patterns and climatic conditions in PNG and the Pacific region.

The RIMES Agreement was signed in late 2015 and India has already implemented visa-on-arrival facility for the nationals of all Pacific Island countries with effect in 2015. In a gesture of reciprocity, PNG also announced the facility of visa on arrival for Indian tourists travelling to PNG.

In terms of trade, Papua New Guinea’s exports to India between 2020 and 2021 amounted to US$125.85 million, while Papua New Guinea imports from India between 2020-2021 totaled US$56.17 million, with a trade surplus in PNG’s favor valued at US$69.68 million.

Minister Masiu informed Ambassador Shri Inbasekar that PNG intends to explore talks to conclude an Investment Promotion Protection Agreement (IPPA) and Double Tax Treaty Agreements (DTTA) in the near future.

PNG further appreciates India’s assistance in various capacity building efforts by way of training under Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), especially on human resources and skills development.

Minister Masiu also notes that the Pan Pacific Islands Project is one of the measures that was announced by Prime Minister Modi, and the Government of India proposes to develop Pan Pacific Islands Project for tele-medicine and tele-education, based on experiences and successes achieved from an earlier Pan Africa Project.

Minister Masiu further acknowledges India’s support in the ICT sector in the country, especially in growing its digital skills, which is a key pillar in the department’s Digital Government Policy.

Other areas of support and assistance are through the ITEC for the Centre of Excellence in IT (CEIT) which offers industry level certificate and diploma; and ITEC for Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for providing support to UPNG in ICT curriculum, research and development.