Indian High Com Announces Financial Support

India’s High Commissioner to PNG, His Excellency Inbasekar Sundaramurthi made the announcement yesterday, 17 August to DFAT.

H.E Sundaramurthi emphasized that their administration focuses on capacity building especially within the department.

The Commissioner was Deputy Chief of Protocol 11 years before, thus understands the work of the department.

He encouraged DFAT’s Acting Chief Protocol, James Noglai, Acting Deputy Secretary of Policy Magdalene Moi-he to draft a proposal for the K400,000 funding support.

H.E Sundaramurthi said the funding would be specifically for the area of IT and the digital space such as equipment for digital video conferencing.

He said it is important to lift DFAT’s capabilities to match that of international standards.

The High Commissioner emphasized that India shares ‘very good ambitious bilateral and multilateral’ agendas.

“India shares the same development aspirations like PNG.”

The Commissioner told the DFAT staff that he looks forward to their support in facilitating the many projects that they can rollout together.