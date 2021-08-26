Indian Anaesthetic Drug Questioned Over Deaths

The Propofol Injection, which had fatal effects on the lives of seven patients on 12th of August during surgery at the Port Moresby General Hospital.

This newsroom understands from these seven patients, four of them died including late 14-year old Rex Manzing.

According to a circular from Dr. Osborn Liko, the anaesthetic drug in question was manufactured in India.

Product Name: “Propofol Injection IP 10mg/mL vial (1% W/V)

Manufacture: Cooper Phama Limited, India

Batch/Lot Number: LE21007

Manufacturing Date: 04/2021

Expiry Date: 03/2023

Dr. Liko said the Department of Health is taking this matter seriously and has requested for an immediate identification and isolation of this batch of drugs from the entire procurement supply chain in both private and public hospitals.

A guardian of the fifth patient to have gone into surgery and survived told this newsroom that all the patients experienced very high fever after surgery.