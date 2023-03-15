India PM to visit PNG

Prime Minister Modi will arrive in PNG on May 21, for an official state visit and a Bilateral meeting with Prime Minister, James Marape, and other Pacific Island leaders for the India Summit.

“This is the third summit that is being held with India and we are co-hosting it with India this year. Now this is a historical event, we have never had the Prime minister of one of the biggest leading economies and population come to PNG before, now this shows us that India now wants to play in the region and also with PNG going forward,” said Tkatchenko.

He stated that India does trade with PNG in many different sectors and contributes to the economy. After a visual zoom meeting with the Prime Minister of India and Prime Minister Marape, the commitment was made that India and PNG must work closer in many different sectors.

Minister Tkatchenko added that the visit is for positive outcomes as well for the benefit of the people that welcomes different developments and infrastructure and programs for the people.

“The ones that will be attending to be with the Indian Prime Minister and our Prime Minister is PNG, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Cook Islands (which is now the chair of the Pacific Islands forum), Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federal States of Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Samoa, Palau, Tonga and Tuvalu so all their leaders will attend the Indian Pacific Island Country Summit, so big job ahead of us…”, he stated.