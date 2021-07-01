India Charter Flight Denied Entry

Health Minister, Jelta Wong said this was due to concerns over the high possibility of passengers and crew contracting and transmitting the highly contagious Delta mutation of COVID-19 into the country.

Minister Wong said correct procedures were not followed for the charter flight to seek prior approval for travel and entry into the country and the Government will not compromise its obligations in protecting the interests of the nation from the new heightened COVID-19 risk.

“The spread of the highly contagious Delta strain of COVID-19 is a serious threat to PNG and countries around the world.

“The risk is simply too high to allow the chartered flight from New Delhi to Port Moresby at this point in time, so access to land has been denied,” he said.

Mr Wong said the Government simply cannot run the risk of a large COVID-19 Delta mutation spread that would force the lockdown of businesses, government offices and schools.

The Delta variant was first detected in India in October last year, becoming the dominant variant of the disease worldwide.

He said as a developing country, Papua New Guinea has great empathy for the people of India, but must take every precaution to help prevent the entry of the Delta mutation that has already killed hundreds of thousands of men, women and children in India.

There are currently more than half a million known active COVID-19 infections in India with 50,000 new cases detected each day, and the real number is likely much higher.

The predominant COVID-19 mutation in India is the Delta strain, and it is many times more deadly than the original COVID-19 strain.

“This COVID-19 mutation rips through communities at high speed, and causes a much greater rate of hospitalization for people who become infected.

“We have all seen the terrible loss of life in India over recent weeks, and the sight of thousands of people losing their lives when their hospital system was overwhelmed.

“In Australia we have seen states and territories forced into lockdown over the past few days because of the COVID-19 Delta Variant escaping hotel quarantine,” Mr Wong said.

He said it would be highly irresponsible for our government to allow this charter flight to enter from one of the largest COVID-19 hotspots in the world.