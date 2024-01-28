Independent Auditors to Audit Provincial Books

This is a follow through by Governor Sir Julius Chan, after he warned Senior Executive Management over a week ago, that anyone found to be misappropriating public funds will be investigated and face the full brunt of the law.

Sir Julius met with auditors Stanley Wasi and Elvis Rumints on Thursday 25th January, and went over the details of the audit process. Both Auditors have vast experience as internal auditors for PNG Power.

While Mr Wasi has been previously engaged by the New Ireland Provincial Government back in 2019, where he looked into the Bopire accounts, Small development contacts, and other expenditures.

The New Ireland Government has called for the audit after it was found that senior officers have been implementing improper directions, tactical public service delays, unauthorized usage of hire cars and fuel, and frequent trips out of Kavieng by senior public servants.