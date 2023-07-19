Indefinite closure of Wasa drink manufacturer

Following a joint inspection by the National Capital District Commission (NCDC) and the Internal Revenue Commission (IRC), the manufacturer, situated in 8-Mile's Kennedy Estate, has been forced to halt operations.

Ravu Frank, the City Manager, announced that Wasa Enterprise Company Limited had been served with an indefinite closure notice due to multiple violations of the Public Health and Food Sanitation Act.

The joint inspection uncovered significant shortcomings in both the building structure and the overall operation of the factory, failing to meet the required standards outlined in the Public Health (Chapter 226) and Food and Sanitation Regulation 2007.

Mr. Frank emphasized that the company's operations had posed a substantial risk to public health, particularly for children, the elderly, and other vulnerable populations in the city.

He stated that the manufacturer had failed to obtain the necessary statutory approvals from the NCDC Health, Physical Planning, and Building department, as well as other regulatory requirements.

As a result, the production of Wasa Drink will be halted indefinitely until the manufacturer submits a comprehensive factory-setting development plan that meets all statutory approvals to the NCDC.

Failure to comply with these requirements will result in the implementation of stricter legal measures against the company's operation.

The City Manager reaffirmed the commitment of the NCDC Compliance Directorate to serve the residents of the city and stated that this action aligns with the Commission's vision of creating a clean, safe, healthy, and planned city.

The closure of Wasa Drink serves as a reminder that the campaign for an improved urban environment will not tolerate compromises on public health and safety.