Incubation Centre For Kimbe

The contract agreement was signed on Monday between SMEC, the Provincial Administration and contractor Jacom Building Contractors Limited.

The ground breaking and the unveiling of the Incubation center took place last month.

SMEC Managing Director Petrus Ralda says the signing will enable work to begin and clear any skepticism about the project.

Following the signing, Mr Ralda presented a K900,000 cheque to the contractor, while West New Britain Provincial Administrator Williamson Hosea presented the K1 million counter funding for the project.

The project will cost K4.7 million and is expected to be opened in March 2023.

Mr Ralda said they are looking at rolling out the one-stop-shop incubation centre in other provinces and eventually out in the districts.

Managing Director of Jacom Building Contractors Limited Thomas Gori said work should begin on January 23rd, 2022.