Increasing Competitiveness Of Products

The scheme as a globally recognised mechanism to use in PNG will improve market access for origin-linked products and crafts produced and processed by local communities.

To ensure Papua New Guinea products and heritage benefit from and gain the protection and recognition with its competitiveness in overseas market, the EU Funded UN Joint STREIT Programme. In partnership with the PNG Government's Investment Promotion Authority, a two-day event on "Geographical Indication Awareness Conference (GIAC) was held in Port Moresby recently.

As a globally recognised trademark, Geographical Indication (GI) is a sign used on products and crafts that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

GI development improves market access for origin-linked products and crafts produced and processed by family farmers and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

It can also prevent the delocalisation of production, create jobs, boost local development, and contribute to safe, diversified and healthy diets, thanks to the preservation of traditional food products, environment and biodiversity.

Brought together officials and representatives from the government agencies, international development partners, the private sector and civil society. The GIAC conferences provided a platform to share insights, exchange views and discuss different legal aspects and the expected economic benefits from the establishment of GIs scheme in the country.

The EU-STREIT PNG Programme Coordinator, Dr Xuebing Sun, emphasized that the programme in collaboration with its partners will support the country to strengthen the promotion of GI, improve GI management, strengthen GI registration management system, promote domestic and regional cooperation mechanism, and promote full play of the important role of GIs in the economic structural reform.

Deputy Head of Cooperation of the EU Delegation to PNG, Adrien Mourgues, in his remarks underscored that introducing GI scheme is, "really the beginning of a new revolution in PNG, for PNG farmers, artisans and product makers. This is a necessary step to modify the regulation in PNG."

Meantime, the UN Resident Coordinator a.i., Dirk Wagener, further explained that GI provides a way for businesses to leverage the value of their geographically unique products and inform and attract consumers.

He highlighted that the successful development and effective implementation of the GI initiative will contribute to meeting the aspirations of the PNG government, businesses and the public in transforming the national economy.