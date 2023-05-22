Increased LLGs for ENBP

Deputy ENB Provincial Administrator for District and LLG Services, Nicholas Larme, said from the 18 LLGs, the province now has an additional 5 rural LLGs of Inland Pomio, Mamusi-Yana, Vunadidir, Livuan and Open Bay.

These 5 LLGs were split from the merged LLGs of Central Inland Pomio and West Pomio Mamusi in Pomio District, and Toma-Vunadidir, Livuan-Reimber and Lassul-Baining in Gazelle District.

By the next National General Elections in 2027, Larme said the province will also see an additional electorate for the Bainings, comprised of 4 LLGs of Sinivit, Inland Baining, Lassul Bay and Open Bay.

Sinivit LLG will break away from Pomio District while the other three LLGs are currently part of Gazelle District.

Larme said the purpose of splitting the LLGs and the formation of the new electorate is basically to give people access to government services.

The new institutions, both the electorate and LLGs will have their own funding allocations and this should see more development into areas in the province that are still lagging behind.

The Deputy PA further urged the Ward Development Committees (WDC) that were sworn in last week at East Pomio LLG of Pomio District, to know their roles and responsibilities well and to work with the people to progress plans and programs in their communities.